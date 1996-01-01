In the (standard normal distribution), what happens to the graph of the normal curve as the mean increases while the standard deviation remains constant?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a similarity between the -distribution and the standard normal () distribution?
A
Both distributions are symmetric and bell-shaped.
B
Both distributions are only used when the population standard deviation is known.
C
Both distributions have the same variance for all sample sizes.
D
Both distributions are skewed to the right.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of the standard normal (z) distribution. It is symmetric, bell-shaped, has a mean of 0, and a standard deviation of 1. It is used when the population standard deviation is known.
Step 2: Understand the characteristics of the t-distribution. It is also symmetric and bell-shaped but has heavier tails than the normal distribution. It is used when the population standard deviation is unknown and the sample size is small.
Step 3: Compare the shapes of both distributions. Both are symmetric and bell-shaped, meaning they have the same general shape centered around their mean.
Step 4: Consider the variance of both distributions. The standard normal distribution has a fixed variance of 1, while the t-distribution's variance depends on the degrees of freedom and is generally larger for smaller sample sizes.
Step 5: Evaluate the options given in the problem. The correct similarity is that both distributions are symmetric and bell-shaped, while the other options are incorrect based on the properties of these distributions.
