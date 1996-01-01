Which of the following types of analysis reveals association but not necessarily causation between data attributes?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about the correlation coefficient?
A
The correlation coefficient always lies between and inclusive.
B
The correlation coefficient can be greater than for strong positive relationships.
C
A correlation coefficient of means there is a strong nonlinear relationship.
D
A correlation coefficient of indicates a perfect linear relationship.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the correlation coefficient, often denoted as \(r\), which measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Understand the range of the correlation coefficient: it is always between \(-1\) and \$1\(, inclusive. This means \)-1 \leq r \leq 1$.
Interpret what the values mean: \(r = 1\) indicates a perfect positive linear relationship, \(r = -1\) indicates a perfect negative linear relationship, and \(r = 0\) indicates no linear relationship.
Recognize that the correlation coefficient cannot be greater than 1 or less than -1, so statements claiming \(r > 1\) are false.
Note that a correlation coefficient of 0 does not imply a strong nonlinear relationship; it simply means no linear relationship is detected.
