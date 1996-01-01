Given four scatterplots, each showing a different relationship between variables and , which scatterplot would indicate the strongest negative linear association between and ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best defines the (correlation coefficient)?
A
It is the probability of an event occurring.
B
It is a measure of the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables.
C
It is the average value of a dataset.
D
It is the difference between the largest and smallest values in a dataset.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the correlation coefficient is a statistical measure used to describe the relationship between two variables.
Recall that it quantifies both the strength and the direction of a linear relationship, meaning it tells us how closely the data points fit a straight line and whether the relationship is positive or negative.
Recognize that the correlation coefficient ranges from -1 to 1, where values close to 1 indicate a strong positive linear relationship, values close to -1 indicate a strong negative linear relationship, and values near 0 indicate little to no linear relationship.
Note that the correlation coefficient is not a probability, an average, or a measure of spread like the range; it specifically measures linear association.
Therefore, the best definition among the options is that the correlation coefficient is a measure of the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following types of analysis reveals association but not necessarily causation between data attributes?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the correlation coefficient is correct?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatterplots best represents a negative linear relationship between and ?
