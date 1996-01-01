Which of the following best describes the (correlation coefficient) between the weight and price of a box of cereal, assuming that as the weight increases, the price also tends to increase?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Which of the following statements about the correlation coefficient is true?
The correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
A positive correlation coefficient indicates a strong causal relationship between the variables.
A correlation coefficient of always means there is no relationship of any kind between the variables.
The correlation coefficient can only take values between and .
Understand that the correlation coefficient, often denoted as \(r\), quantifies the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Recall that the value of the correlation coefficient ranges between \(-1\) and \$1\(, where \)r = 1\( indicates a perfect positive linear relationship, \)r = -1\( indicates a perfect negative linear relationship, and \)r = 0$ indicates no linear relationship.
Recognize that a positive correlation coefficient means the variables tend to increase together, but it does not imply causation; correlation does not imply causation.
Note that a correlation coefficient of zero means there is no linear relationship, but there could still be a non-linear relationship between the variables.
Conclude that the true statement is: 'The correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.'
