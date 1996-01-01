Which of the following best explains why a graphical display of data might appear skewed, and how can you help ensure the data is not misleadingly skewed when visualizing it?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following data sets is best visualized using a dashboard to effectively communicate both categorical and numerical information?
A
A company's sales data by region and product category over time
B
The chemical symbols of elements in the periodic table
C
A list of student names in a classroom
D
A set of random phone numbers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the data sets provided: identify whether they contain categorical data, numerical data, or both.
Recall that dashboards are most effective when they can display multiple types of data simultaneously, such as categorical variables (e.g., regions, product categories) and numerical variables (e.g., sales figures).
Analyze each option: the company's sales data includes categories (region, product category) and numerical values (sales over time), making it suitable for a dashboard.
Recognize that the chemical symbols, student names, and phone numbers are primarily categorical or textual data without associated numerical values that change over time, so they are less suited for dashboard visualization.
Conclude that the data set combining categorical and numerical information over time is best visualized using a dashboard to communicate insights effectively.
