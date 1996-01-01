When visualizing quantitative data using a histogram, which of the following terms best describes the overall appearance of the data’s distribution?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
A box plot is constructed using which of the following pieces of data?
A
The frequencies of each category
B
The mean and standard deviation only
C
The mode and range only
D
The minimum, first quartile , median , third quartile , and maximum values
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a box plot (or box-and-whisker plot) is a graphical representation used to display the distribution of a data set based on five summary statistics.
Identify the five-number summary that a box plot uses: the minimum value, first quartile (Q1), median (Q2), third quartile (Q3), and maximum value.
Recognize that these five values help visualize the spread and skewness of the data, showing the central tendency and variability without relying on mean or standard deviation.
Note that frequencies, mean, standard deviation, mode, and range are not directly used to construct a box plot, although they provide other useful information about the data.
Conclude that the correct data for constructing a box plot are the minimum, first quartile, median, third quartile, and maximum values.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following data sets is best visualized using a dashboard to effectively communicate both categorical and numerical information?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which type of graph is most appropriate for analyzing the relationship between two quantitative variables, where one is and the other is ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
What is the best way to represent the shape of a large population of measurements?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose a bar graph displays the number of students in different majors at a university. Which of the following inferences could be correctly drawn from this graph?
4
views
Multiple Choice
A box plot is shown for a data set. Which value does the leftmost whisker of the box plot represent?
2
views
