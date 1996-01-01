Months of the year are an example of which type of data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best explains why a graphical display of data might appear skewed, and how can you help ensure the data is not misleadingly skewed when visualizing it?
A
A graphical display might be skewed if the data contains outliers or is not symmetrically distributed; to reduce skewness, you can use transformations or choose appropriate bin widths and scales when creating the graph.
B
Skewness in a graph occurs only when the and are equal; to prevent skewness, always remove the from the dataset.
C
A graphical display is always skewed if the data is qualitative; to avoid skewness, only use quantitative data in graphs.
D
Graphs are skewed if you use too many colors; to ensure no skewness, always use black and white displays.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that skewness in a graphical display refers to the asymmetry in the distribution of data, where one tail is longer or fatter than the other.
Recognize that skewness often occurs when the data contains outliers or is not symmetrically distributed, which affects the shape of the graph.
To identify skewness, compare measures of central tendency such as the mean and median; a large difference between them often indicates skewness.
To reduce misleading skewness in visualizations, consider applying data transformations (like logarithmic or square root transformations) that can make the distribution more symmetric.
Additionally, choose appropriate bin widths for histograms or scales for other graphs to avoid exaggerating skewness and ensure the graphical display accurately represents the data.
