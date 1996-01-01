Which characteristic best distinguishes quantitative data from qualitative data?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
When visualizing quantitative data using a histogram, which of the following terms best describes the overall appearance of the data’s distribution?
A
Skewed
B
Many peaks and valleys
C
Symmetric
D
Constant
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of quantitative data, showing the frequency of data points within specified intervals (bins).
Recall that the overall appearance of a data distribution in a histogram is often described by terms such as 'skewed', 'symmetric', or 'having many peaks and valleys'.
Recognize that 'skewed' refers to a distribution where one tail is longer or fatter than the other, indicating asymmetry.
Know that 'symmetric' means the left and right sides of the histogram are approximately mirror images of each other.
Identify that 'many peaks and valleys' describes a distribution with multiple local maxima and minima, indicating a multimodal or irregular pattern in the data.
