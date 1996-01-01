For the binomial distribution with parameters and , which of the following expressions gives the probability of exactly successes in independent trials?
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution?
A
There is a fixed number of trials.
B
Each trial has more than possible outcomes.
C
The probability of success is the same for each trial.
D
The trials are independent.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the binomial probability distribution. It models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent trials, where each trial has only two possible outcomes: success or failure.
Step 2: Identify the key requirements of a binomial distribution: (a) There is a fixed number of trials, (b) Each trial is independent, (c) Each trial has only two possible outcomes (success or failure), and (d) The probability of success is the same for each trial.
Step 3: Analyze the given options to see which one violates these requirements. The option stating 'Each trial has more than two possible outcomes' contradicts the requirement that each trial must have exactly two outcomes.
Step 4: Conclude that the option 'Each trial has more than two possible outcomes' is not a requirement of the binomial distribution, because binomial trials must be binary (two outcomes only).
Step 5: Remember that all other options listed are indeed requirements for the binomial distribution to apply.
