Which of the following is a necessary condition for using the distribution?
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution?
A
Each trial has exactly possible outcomes, commonly called success and failure.
B
There is a fixed number of trials.
C
The trials are dependent on each other.
D
The probability of success remains constant from trial to trial.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the binomial probability distribution and its key requirements. The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent trials, where each trial has two possible outcomes.
List the main requirements of a binomial distribution: (1) Each trial has exactly two possible outcomes (success or failure), (2) There is a fixed number of trials, (3) The trials are independent of each other, and (4) The probability of success remains constant for each trial.
Analyze the given options and identify which one contradicts these requirements. The option stating 'The trials are dependent on each other' conflicts with the independence requirement.
Recall that independence means the outcome of one trial does not affect the outcome of another. Dependence violates this condition and thus is not a requirement of the binomial distribution.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option indicating dependence among trials, as this is not a requirement for the binomial probability distribution.
