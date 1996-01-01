Which of the following is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a binomial distribution, how does increasing the value of (the number of trials) affect the shape of the binomial probability histogram?
A
As increases, the histogram becomes less symmetric and more irregular.
B
As increases, the histogram becomes more skewed to the left.
C
As increases, the histogram becomes more skewed to the right.
D
As increases, the histogram becomes more symmetric and approaches a normal distribution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a binomial distribution models the number of successes in \( n \) independent trials, each with probability \( p \) of success.
Understand that the shape of the binomial probability histogram depends on both \( n \) (number of trials) and \( p \) (probability of success).
As \( n \) increases, the distribution tends to become smoother and more symmetric, especially when \( p \) is not too close to 0 or 1.
This happens because of the Central Limit Theorem, which states that the sum (or average) of a large number of independent random variables tends to follow a normal distribution, regardless of the original distribution.
Therefore, increasing \( n \) makes the binomial histogram approach the bell-shaped curve of a normal distribution, becoming more symmetric and less skewed.
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
For the binomial distribution with parameters and , which of the following expressions gives the probability of exactly successes in independent trials?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true for both the binomial and Poisson distributions?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution?
5
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution?
1
views
Binomial Distribution practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations