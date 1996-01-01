In a binomial experiment with trials and probability of success , what is the probability of obtaining exactly successes?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true for both the binomial and Poisson distributions?
A
Both distributions are only defined for continuous random variables.
B
Both distributions require the number of trials to be infinite.
C
Both distributions require the probability of success to be less than .
D
Both distributions describe the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the binomial and Poisson distributions. Both are discrete probability distributions, meaning they describe probabilities for countable outcomes (like the number of successes or events), not continuous variables.
Step 2: Recall the binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent trials, each with the same probability of success. The number of trials is finite and fixed, not infinite.
Step 3: Recall the Poisson distribution models the number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, assuming these events happen independently and at a constant average rate. It does not require a fixed number of trials but rather focuses on the count of events in that interval.
Step 4: Note that neither distribution requires the probability of success to be less than 0.5. The binomial distribution can handle any probability between 0 and 1, and the Poisson distribution is parameterized by the average rate of events, not a probability of success.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement common to both distributions is that they describe the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval (for Poisson) or fixed number of trials (for binomial), emphasizing their role in modeling counts of events.
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution?
2
views
Multiple Choice
For the binomial distribution with parameters and , which of the following expressions gives the probability of exactly successes in independent trials?
1
views
Multiple Choice
In a binomial distribution, how does increasing the value of (the number of trials) affect the shape of the binomial probability histogram?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement of the binomial probability distribution?
5
views
Binomial Distribution practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations