Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:16 minutes
Problem 11.1.1b
Textbook Question
Cybersecurity The table below lists the frequency of leading digits of Internet traffic interarrival times for a computer, along with the percentages of each leading digit expected with Benford’s law.
b. Identify the observed and expected values for the leading digit of 2.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Benford's Law
Benford's Law predicts the frequency distribution of leading digits in many real-life sets of numerical data. According to this law, smaller digits occur as the leading digit more frequently than larger digits. For example, the digit '1' appears as the leading digit about 30.1% of the time, while '9' appears only about 4.6% of the time. This phenomenon is often used in fraud detection and data analysis.
Observed Values
Observed values refer to the actual counts or frequencies of data points collected from a specific dataset. In the context of the question, the observed value for the leading digit '2' is 62, which represents how many times '2' appears as the leading digit in the interarrival traffic times. These values are essential for comparison against expected values to assess conformity to theoretical distributions.
Recommended video:
Expected Values
Expected values are the theoretical frequencies predicted by a statistical model, such as Benford's Law. For the leading digit '2', the expected value is calculated as 17.6% of the total number of observations. This comparison between expected and observed values helps in determining how well the data aligns with the predictions of Benford's Law, which can indicate anomalies or irregularities in the dataset.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice