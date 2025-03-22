Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
Problem 1.3.12
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, identify which of these types of sampling is used: random, systematic, convenience, stratified, or cluster.
Reported and Observed Results A Harris Interactive study involved 1013 adults who were interviewed about washing their hands in restrooms and another 6336 adults who were observed in public restrooms.
