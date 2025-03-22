Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
In Exercises 9–20, identify which of these types of sampling is used: random, systematic, convenience, stratified, or cluster.
Cormorant Density Cormorant bird population densities were studied by using the “line transect method” with aircraft observers flying along the shoreline of Lake Huron and collecting sample data at intervals of every 20 km (based on data from Journal of Great Lakes Research).
