Which of the following statements is true about the distribution represented by a histogram that is symmetric and bell-shaped?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
If a histogram has most of its data concentrated in a few bins with very little data in the other bins, what can be concluded about the of the histogram?
A
The is large because the data is evenly distributed across all bins.
B
The is small because most data values are close together.
C
The cannot be determined from a histogram.
D
The is always the same regardless of the histogram's shape.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the spread of data refers to how much the data values vary or are dispersed across the range of values.
Look at the histogram and observe where the data is concentrated. If most of the data is concentrated in a few bins, it means many data points are close to each other in value.
Recognize that when data points cluster tightly in a few bins, the variability or spread is low because the values do not cover a wide range.
Contrast this with a histogram where data is evenly spread across many bins, which would indicate a larger spread or greater variability.
Conclude that a histogram with most data concentrated in a few bins suggests a small spread, meaning the data values are close together.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
The histogram to the right represents the weights (in kilograms ) of a group of students. Which of the following statements is most likely true about the distribution of weights shown in the histogram?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have two histograms, Histogram A and Histogram B, each displaying the distribution of exam scores for two different classes. Histogram A shows scores tightly clustered around the mean , while Histogram B shows scores spread out over a wider range. Which histogram depicts a higher standard deviation ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a key difference between a histogram and a bar graph?
3
views
Histograms practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations