Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bootstrapping Bootstrapping is a resampling technique used to estimate the distribution of a statistic by repeatedly sampling with replacement from the original dataset. This method allows for the assessment of the variability of a statistic, such as the mean or median, by creating multiple simulated samples. It is particularly useful when the sample size is small or when the underlying distribution is unknown.

Randomization Randomization refers to the process of randomly assigning subjects or observations to different groups or treatments in an experiment. This technique helps to eliminate bias and ensures that the groups are comparable, allowing for valid inferences about the effects of the treatments. In the context of resampling, randomization can be used to create new samples from two independent groups to test hypotheses about their differences. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions