Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 9.4.1a
F Test Statistic
a. If s2,1 represents the larger of two sample variances, can the F test statistic ever be less than 1?
Understand the F-test statistic formula: The F-test statistic is calculated as F = (s²₁ / s²₂), where s²₁ is the larger sample variance and s²₂ is the smaller sample variance.
Recognize the condition in the problem: By definition, s²₁ is always the larger of the two sample variances. This means s²₁ ≥ s²₂.
Analyze the ratio: Since s²₁ is always greater than or equal to s²₂, the ratio (s²₁ / s²₂) will always be greater than or equal to 1.
Conclude the result: The F-test statistic cannot be less than 1 because the numerator (s²₁) is always greater than or equal to the denominator (s²₂).
Reflect on the implications: This property of the F-test statistic is important in hypothesis testing, as it ensures that the test statistic is always positive and interpretable within the context of variance comparisons.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
F Test Statistic
The F test statistic is a ratio used in statistical tests to compare variances between two samples. It is calculated by dividing the larger sample variance by the smaller sample variance. This ratio helps determine if the variances are significantly different from each other, which is essential in various analyses, including ANOVA.
Sample Variance
Sample variance is a measure of the dispersion of a set of sample data points around their mean. It is calculated by taking the average of the squared differences from the mean. In the context of the F test, the larger sample variance (s²,1) is compared to the smaller one to assess the equality of variances.
Interpretation of F Statistic Values
The F statistic can take values greater than or equal to 1, as it is a ratio of variances. If the larger variance is divided by the smaller variance, the result will always be 1 or more. Therefore, the F test statistic cannot be less than 1, as it would imply that the larger variance is smaller than the smaller variance, which is a contradiction.
