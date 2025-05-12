Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Residuals A residual is the difference between the observed value of a dependent variable and the value predicted by a regression model. It quantifies the error in the prediction for each data point, indicating how far off the model's predictions are from the actual data. Residuals are crucial for assessing the accuracy of a regression model and can be analyzed to identify patterns or potential issues in the model.

Best-Fit Line The best-fit line, or regression line, is the straight line that minimizes the sum of the squared residuals in a scatterplot. This line represents the relationship between the independent and dependent variables, providing the most accurate predictions based on the available data. The method of least squares is commonly used to determine the slope and intercept of this line, ensuring it best captures the trend of the data points.