Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Regression Equation A regression equation is a mathematical representation that describes the relationship between a dependent variable (y) and one or more independent variables (x). The equation typically takes the form y^ = b0 + b1x, where y^ is the predicted value, b0 is the y-intercept, and b1 is the slope of the line, indicating how much y changes for a unit change in x. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation

Estimation vs. Population Parameters In statistics, the notation y^ = b0 + b1x uses 'b' coefficients, which are estimates derived from sample data, while y = β0 + β1x uses 'β' coefficients, which represent the true population parameters. The distinction highlights that 'b' values are calculated from sample data, while 'β' values are theoretical and apply to the entire population. Recommended video: Guided course 05:53 05:53 Parameters vs. Statistics