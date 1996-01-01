A data set of the least purchased menu items at a bakery is best shown as a
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which type of data is most appropriately visualized using a bar chart?
A
Continuous quantitative data
B
Paired numerical data
C
Ordinal data with a natural order
D
Categorical data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of data: Continuous quantitative data are numerical values that can take any value within a range, paired numerical data involve two related numerical variables, ordinal data have a natural order but the intervals between values are not necessarily equal, and categorical data represent distinct groups or categories without inherent order.
Recall that bar charts are used to display and compare the frequency or count of categories, making them ideal for categorical data where each bar represents a category.
Recognize that continuous quantitative data are better visualized with histograms or line charts, as these show distribution or trends over a continuous scale.
Note that paired numerical data are often visualized using scatter plots or line graphs to show relationships between two variables.
Conclude that since bar charts effectively display distinct categories and their frequencies, the most appropriate data type for a bar chart is categorical data.
