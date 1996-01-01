Which term best describes a graphical presentation of data that helps in understanding their significance?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
A data set of the least purchased menu items at a bakery is best shown as a
_______.
A
bar chart
B
scatter plot
C
histogram
D
line graph
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the data. The problem involves a data set of the least purchased menu items, which is categorical data representing different menu items.
Step 2: Recall that a bar chart is used to display and compare the frequency or count of categorical data, where each category (menu item) is represented by a bar.
Step 3: Consider other options: a scatter plot is used for showing relationships between two numerical variables; a histogram is used for numerical data grouped into intervals; a line graph is typically used to show trends over time.
Step 4: Since the data is categorical (menu items) and we want to show the frequency of least purchased items, the best choice is a bar chart.
Step 5: Therefore, the data set of least purchased menu items is best shown as a bar chart.
