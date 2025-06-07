Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Central Limit Theorem The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of sample means will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the original distribution's shape. This theorem is crucial for understanding how sample means behave, especially when dealing with larger samples, such as the 40 days in this question. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean

Standard Error of the Mean The Standard Error of the Mean (SEM) quantifies how much the sample mean is expected to vary from the true population mean. It is calculated by dividing the population standard deviation by the square root of the sample size. In this case, it helps determine the variability of the sample means when assessing the probability of exceeding a specific value. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean