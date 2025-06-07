Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
7:06 minutes
Problem 5.T.1b
Textbook Question
A certain stock's daily percent return on Fridays has a mean of 3.12% and a standard deviation of 41.25%. If random samples of 40 days are selected and the mean return for each sample is calculated, what is the probability that a sample mean is greater than 17%?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the problem as one involving the sampling distribution of the sample mean. The sample mean follows a normal distribution because the sample size (n = 40) is sufficiently large (Central Limit Theorem applies).
Step 2: Write down the parameters of the population distribution: the population mean (μ = 3.12%) and the population standard deviation (σ = 41.25%).
Step 3: Calculate the standard error of the mean (SE), which is the standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean. Use the formula: , where σ is the population standard deviation and n is the sample size.
Step 4: Standardize the sample mean of 17% to a z-score using the formula: , where x̄ is the sample mean (17%), μ is the population mean (3.12%), and SE is the standard error calculated in Step 3.
Step 5: Use the z-score obtained in Step 4 to find the probability that the sample mean is greater than 17%. This can be done by looking up the z-score in a standard normal distribution table or using statistical software to find the area to the right of the z-score.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Central Limit Theorem
The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of sample means will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the original distribution's shape. This theorem is crucial for understanding how sample means behave, especially when dealing with larger samples, such as the 40 days in this question.
Recommended video:
Standard Error of the Mean
The Standard Error of the Mean (SEM) quantifies how much the sample mean is expected to vary from the true population mean. It is calculated by dividing the population standard deviation by the square root of the sample size. In this case, it helps determine the variability of the sample means when assessing the probability of exceeding a specific value.
Recommended video:
Z-Score
A Z-score measures how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. In this context, it is used to standardize the sample mean to find the probability of it being greater than 17%. By calculating the Z-score, we can utilize the standard normal distribution to determine the likelihood of observing a sample mean above a certain threshold.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning