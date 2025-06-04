Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Central Limit Theorem The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the shape of the population distribution. This theorem is crucial for calculating probabilities related to sample means, especially when the sample size is sufficiently large, such as the sample of 50 physical therapists in this question.

Standard Error Standard Error (SE) measures the dispersion of sample means around the population mean. It is calculated by dividing the population standard deviation (sigma) by the square root of the sample size. In this case, with a sigma of $10,500 and a sample size of 50, the SE will help determine how much variability we can expect in the sample mean compared to the population mean.