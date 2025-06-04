Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 5.R.59a
In Exercises 55–60, find the indicated probabilities and interpret the results.
The mean annual salary for Level 1 actuaries in the United States is about $72,000. A random sample of 45 Level 1 actuaries is selected. What is the probability that the mean annual salary of the sample is (a) less than $75,000? Assume sigma = $11,000.
1
Step 1: Identify the key information provided in the problem. The population mean (μ) is $72,000, the population standard deviation (σ) is $11,000, the sample size (n) is 45, and we are tasked with finding the probability that the sample mean is less than $75,000.
Step 2: Recognize that the sampling distribution of the sample mean follows a normal distribution because the sample size is sufficiently large (n > 30). The mean of the sampling distribution is equal to the population mean (μ = $72,000), and the standard error of the mean (SE) is calculated as SE = σ / √n.
Step 3: Calculate the standard error of the mean using the formula SE = σ / √n. Substitute the values: σ = $11,000 and n = 45. This will give you the standard error.
Step 4: Convert the sample mean of $75,000 into a z-score using the formula z = (X̄ - μ) / SE, where X̄ is the sample mean, μ is the population mean, and SE is the standard error. Substitute the values X̄ = $75,000, μ = $72,000, and the SE calculated in Step 3.
Step 5: Use the z-score obtained in Step 4 to find the corresponding probability from the standard normal distribution table (or use statistical software). This probability represents the likelihood that the sample mean is less than $75,000. Interpret the result in the context of the problem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Central Limit Theorem
The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution, provided the sample size is sufficiently large (typically n > 30). This theorem is crucial for calculating probabilities related to sample means, especially when dealing with large samples.
Standard Error of the Mean
The Standard Error of the Mean (SEM) quantifies how much the sample mean is expected to vary from the true population mean. It is calculated by dividing the population standard deviation (sigma) by the square root of the sample size (n). In this case, SEM helps determine the probability of the sample mean being less than a specific value, such as $75,000.
Z-Score
A Z-score measures how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. In the context of this problem, the Z-score is used to standardize the sample mean to find the probability that it falls below a certain threshold. By calculating the Z-score for the sample mean of $75,000, we can use the standard normal distribution to find the corresponding probability.
