Central Limit Theorem The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the original population distribution. This theorem is crucial for calculating probabilities related to sample means, especially when the sample size is sufficiently large, typically n > 30.

Standard Error of the Mean The Standard Error of the Mean (SEM) quantifies how much the sample mean is expected to vary from the true population mean. It is calculated by dividing the population standard deviation (sigma) by the square root of the sample size (n). In this case, SEM helps determine the probability of the sample mean exceeding a certain value.