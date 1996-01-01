Which of the following best describes how to calculate the mean salary for women in the finance department?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not an appropriate definition of the mean?
A
A measure of central tendency calculated as
B
The arithmetic average of a set of numbers
C
The value that occurs most frequently in a data set
D
The sum of all values in a data set divided by the number of values
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the mean. The mean is a measure of central tendency that represents the average value of a data set.
Step 2: Recognize the formula for the mean, which is given by \(\text{Mean} = \frac{\sum\limits_{i=1}^n x_i}{n}\), where \(x_i\) are the data points and \(n\) is the number of data points.
Step 3: Identify that the mean is also commonly described as the arithmetic average of a set of numbers, which aligns with the formula above.
Step 4: Note that the sum of all values divided by the number of values is another way to describe the mean, consistent with the formula.
Step 5: Understand that the value that occurs most frequently in a data set is called the mode, not the mean, so this is not an appropriate definition of the mean.
Watch next
Master Calculating the Mean with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose the probability density function is for . Which of the following statements is true about the median of ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
A sample has a mean of and a standard deviation of . In this sample, what is the value of the mean?
4
views
Multiple Choice
A sample has a mean of and a standard deviation of . In this sample, which of the following statements is true?
5
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following single score: , what are the values of (the number of scores) and (the sum of the scores)?
3
views
Mean practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations