Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
2:03 minutes
Problem 5.1.39
Textbook Question
Computing and Interpreting z-Scores In Exercises 39 and 40, (a) find the z-score that corresponds to each value and (b) determine whether any of the values are unusual.
Stanford-Binet IQ Scores The test scores for the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scale are normally distributed with a mean score of 100 and a standard deviation of 16. The test scores of four students selected at random are 98, 65, 106, and 124.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for calculating a z-score: , where is the data value, is the mean, and is the standard deviation.
Step 2: Substitute the given values into the formula for each test score. The mean is 100, and the standard deviation is 16. For example, for the first score of 98, calculate .
Step 3: Repeat the calculation for the other scores: 65, 106, and 124. For each score, use the formula and substitute the respective values.
Step 4: Determine whether any of the z-scores are unusual. A z-score is considered unusual if it is less than -2 or greater than 2. Compare each calculated z-score to this threshold.
Step 5: Interpret the results. For any z-scores that are unusual, explain what this means in the context of the problem (e.g., the corresponding test score is significantly different from the mean).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
z-Score
A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. A z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean, allowing for comparison across different datasets.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In a normal distribution, approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, 95% within two, and 99.7% within three, which is known as the empirical rule.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Unusual Values
In statistics, a value is considered unusual if it lies more than two standard deviations away from the mean in a normal distribution. This threshold helps identify outliers or extreme values that may warrant further investigation, as they can significantly impact the results and interpretations of the data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Step 3: Get P-Value
Watch next
Master Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice