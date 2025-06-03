Computing and Interpreting z-Scores In Exercises 39 and 40, (a) find the z-score that corresponds to each value and (b) determine whether any of the values are unusual.





Stanford-Binet IQ Scores The test scores for the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scale are normally distributed with a mean score of 100 and a standard deviation of 16. The test scores of four students selected at random are 98, 65, 106, and 124.