Z-scores A z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean of a dataset. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores help in understanding the relative position of a score within a distribution, allowing for comparisons across different datasets.

Unusual z-scores In statistics, z-scores that are greater than 2 or less than -2 are often considered unusual, as they lie outside the typical range of values in a normal distribution. This threshold indicates that the score is significantly different from the mean, suggesting it may represent an outlier or an exceptional case within the data.