Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
4:50 minutes
Problem 5.2.15
Textbook Question
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 13–16, a member is selected at random from the population represented by the graph. Find the probability that the member selected at random is from the shaded region of the graph. Assume the variable x is normally distributed.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ). In this context, the pregnancy lengths are normally distributed, meaning most values cluster around the mean, with fewer values appearing as you move away from the mean in either direction.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Probability
Probability quantifies the likelihood of an event occurring, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this scenario, we are interested in finding the probability that a randomly selected pregnancy length falls within a specific range (285 to 294 days), which can be calculated using the area under the normal distribution curve corresponding to that interval.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Z-scores
A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated using the formula Z = (X - μ) / σ. In this case, Z-scores can be used to standardize the values of 285 and 294, allowing us to find the corresponding probabilities from the standard normal distribution table.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Watch next
Master Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice