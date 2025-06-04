Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ). In this context, the pregnancy lengths are normally distributed, meaning most values cluster around the mean, with fewer values appearing as you move away from the mean in either direction. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities

Probability Probability quantifies the likelihood of an event occurring, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this scenario, we are interested in finding the probability that a randomly selected pregnancy length falls within a specific range (285 to 294 days), which can be calculated using the area under the normal distribution curve corresponding to that interval. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability