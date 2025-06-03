Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by two parameters: the mean (average) and the standard deviation (which measures the spread of the data). Understanding this distribution is crucial for statistical analysis, as many statistical tests assume normality.

Z-Score A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the x-value and then dividing by the standard deviation. This standardization allows for comparison between different datasets or distributions, as it indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean.