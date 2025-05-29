Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution is a mathematical function that provides the probabilities of occurrence of different possible outcomes in an experiment. It can be discrete, where outcomes are distinct and countable, or continuous, where outcomes can take any value within a range. Understanding how to construct and interpret a probability distribution is essential for calculating probabilities related to specific events. Recommended video: Guided course 06:39 06:39 Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution

Cumulative Probability Cumulative probability refers to the probability that a random variable takes on a value less than or equal to a specific value. In the context of the question, finding the probability of selecting a household with at most two HD televisions involves calculating the cumulative probability for the values 0, 1, and 2. This concept is crucial for determining the likelihood of outcomes within a defined range. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability