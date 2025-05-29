Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
1:43 minutes
Problem 4.1.21d
Textbook Question
Finding Probabilities Use the probability distribution you made in Exercise 19 to find the probability of randomly selecting a household that has (d) at most two HD televisions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the probability distribution created in Exercise 19. A probability distribution lists all possible outcomes (e.g., the number of HD televisions in a household) and their corresponding probabilities. Ensure that the probabilities sum to 1, as this is a requirement for a valid probability distribution.
Step 2: Identify the outcomes that correspond to 'at most two HD televisions.' This means you are interested in the probabilities for households with 0, 1, or 2 HD televisions.
Step 3: Write the mathematical expression for the probability of 'at most two HD televisions' as the sum of the probabilities for these outcomes: \( P(X \leq 2) = P(X = 0) + P(X = 1) + P(X = 2) \).
Step 4: Substitute the probabilities for \( P(X = 0) \), \( P(X = 1) \), and \( P(X = 2) \) from the probability distribution into the equation. Ensure that you use the correct values from the distribution.
Step 5: Add the probabilities together to compute the total probability of selecting a household with at most two HD televisions. Verify that the result is a valid probability (i.e., it lies between 0 and 1).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability Distribution
A probability distribution is a mathematical function that provides the probabilities of occurrence of different possible outcomes in an experiment. It can be discrete, where outcomes are distinct and countable, or continuous, where outcomes can take any value within a range. Understanding how to construct and interpret a probability distribution is essential for calculating probabilities related to specific events.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:39
Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution
Cumulative Probability
Cumulative probability refers to the probability that a random variable takes on a value less than or equal to a specific value. In the context of the question, finding the probability of selecting a household with at most two HD televisions involves calculating the cumulative probability for the values 0, 1, and 2. This concept is crucial for determining the likelihood of outcomes within a defined range.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Random Selection
Random selection is a fundamental principle in statistics that ensures each member of a population has an equal chance of being chosen. This concept is vital for ensuring that the results of probability calculations are valid and representative of the entire population. In the context of the question, it implies that the households are selected without bias, allowing for accurate probability assessments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice