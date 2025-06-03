Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution is a mathematical function that provides the probabilities of occurrence of different possible outcomes in an experiment. It can be discrete, where outcomes are distinct and countable, or continuous, where outcomes can take any value within a range. Understanding how to construct and interpret a probability distribution is essential for calculating probabilities related to specific events, such as the number of HD televisions in households. Recommended video: Guided course 06:39 06:39 Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution

Random Selection Random selection refers to the process of choosing individuals or items from a population in such a way that each member has an equal chance of being selected. This concept is crucial in statistics as it helps ensure that the sample is representative of the population, allowing for valid inferences. In the context of the question, it implies that the households are chosen without bias, which is important for accurately determining the probability of having one to three HD televisions. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions