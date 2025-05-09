Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
3:27 minutes
Problem 4.2.31c
Textbook Question
Surge Protectors Refer to the accompanying figure showing surge protectors p and q used to protect an expensive television. If there is a surge in the voltage, the surge protector reduces it to a safe level. Assume that each surge protector has a 0.985 probability of working correctly when a voltage surge occurs.
c. Which arrangement should be used for better protection?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the configurations. In the series configuration, both surge protectors p and q must work correctly for the television to be protected. In the parallel configuration, the television is protected as long as at least one of the surge protectors works correctly.
Step 2: Calculate the probability of protection for the series configuration. Since both surge protectors must work, the probability of protection is the product of their individual probabilities: P(series) = P(p) × P(q). Using the given probability of 0.985 for each surge protector, this becomes P(series) = 0.985 × 0.985.
Step 3: Calculate the probability of protection for the parallel configuration. In this case, the television is protected if at least one surge protector works. The probability of failure for each surge protector is 1 - 0.985 = 0.015. The probability of both failing simultaneously is P(failure) = P(p fails) × P(q fails) = 0.015 × 0.015. The probability of protection is then P(parallel) = 1 - P(failure).
Step 4: Compare the probabilities of protection for the series and parallel configurations. The configuration with the higher probability of protection provides better safety for the television.
Step 5: Based on the calculations, determine which configuration (series or parallel) should be used for better protection. The parallel configuration typically offers better protection because it reduces the risk of complete failure by allowing either surge protector to function independently.
