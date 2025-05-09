Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conditional Probability Conditional probability refers to the likelihood of an event occurring given that another event has already occurred. In this scenario, we need to calculate the probability of both coins showing heads, given that at least one coin shows heads. This concept is crucial for understanding how the initial information (the professor's 'yes' response) affects the overall probability. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Sample Space The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. For the two coins, the sample space consists of four outcomes: HH (both heads), HT (first head, second tail), TH (first tail, second head), and TT (both tails). Understanding the sample space helps in determining the relevant outcomes when calculating probabilities. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion