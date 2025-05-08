Testing Hypotheses

In Exercises 13–24, assume that a simple random sample has been selected and test the given claim. Unless specified by your instructor, use either the P-value method or the critical value method for testing hypotheses. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses, test statistic, P-value (or range of P-values), or critical value(s), and state the final conclusion that addresses the original claim.





Diastolic Blood Pressure Diastolic blood pressure levels of 60 mm Hg or lower are considered to be too low. For the 300 diastolic blood pressure levels listed in Data Set 1 “Body Data” from Appendix B, the mean is 70.75333 mm Hg and the standard deviation is 11.61618 mm Hg. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the sample is from a population with a mean greater than 60 mm Hg.