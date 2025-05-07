Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 11
Textbook Question
Technology
In Exercises 9–12, test the given claim by using the display provided from technology. Use a 0.05 significance level. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses, test statistic, P-value (or range of P-values), or critical value(s), and state the final conclusion that addresses the original claim.
Tower of Terror Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” includes wait times (minutes) for the Tower of Terror ride at 5:00 PM. Using the first 40 times to test the claim that the mean of all such wait times is more than 30 minutes, the accompanying Excel display is obtained.
1
Step 1: Identify the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis is H₀: μ ≤ 30 (the mean wait time is 30 minutes or less), and the alternative hypothesis is H₁: μ > 30 (the mean wait time is more than 30 minutes). This is a one-tailed test.
Step 2: Determine the significance level (α). From the problem, α = 0.05.
Step 3: Locate the test statistic and critical value. From the Excel output, the test statistic (t observed) is 0.940, and the critical value (t critical) for a one-tailed test with 39 degrees of freedom is 1.685.
Step 4: Compare the test statistic to the critical value. If the test statistic is greater than the critical value, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Here, 0.940 < 1.685, so we fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Interpret the p-value. The p-value is 0.177, which is greater than the significance level (0.05). This also supports the decision to fail to reject the null hypothesis. Conclude that there is not enough evidence to support the claim that the mean wait time is more than 30 minutes.
