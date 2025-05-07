Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
5:48 minutes
Problem 9
Textbook Question
Technology
In Exercises 9–12, test the given claim by using the display provided from technology. Use a 0.05 significance level. Identify the null and alternative hypotheses, test statistic, P-value (or range of P-values), or critical value(s), and state the final conclusion that addresses the original claim.
Peanut Butter Cups Data Set 38 “Candies” includes weights of Reese’s peanut butter cups. The accompanying Statdisk display results from using all 38 weights to test the claim that the sample is from a population with a mean equal to 8.953 g.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the population mean is equal to 8.953 g (H₀: μ = 8.953). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that the population mean is not equal to 8.953 g (H₁: μ ≠ 8.953). This is a two-tailed test.
Step 2: Determine the test statistic. From the Statdisk display, the test statistic is t = -3.42304. This value measures how far the sample mean deviates from the hypothesized population mean in terms of standard errors.
Step 3: Identify the critical t-value. The critical t-value for a two-tailed test at a significance level of 0.05 is ±2.02619, as shown in the Statdisk display. This value defines the rejection regions for the null hypothesis.
Step 4: Compare the test statistic to the critical t-value. Since the test statistic t = -3.42304 falls outside the range defined by the critical t-values (±2.02619), it lies in the rejection region.
Step 5: Evaluate the P-value. The P-value is 0.00153, which is less than the significance level of 0.05. This indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis. Based on the test statistic and P-value, the null hypothesis is rejected, and the conclusion is that the sample is not from a population with a mean equal to 8.953 g.
Video duration:5m
