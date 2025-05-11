Finding P-values

In Exercises 5–8, either use technology to find the P-value or use Table A-3 to find a range of values for the P-value. Based on the result, what is the final conclusion?





Weights of Quarters The claim is that weights (grams) of quarters made after 1964 have a mean equal to 5.670 g as required by mint specifications. The sample size is and the test statistic is t = -3.135.