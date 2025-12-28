Calcium in RainwaterCalcium is essential to tree growth. In 1990, the concentration of calcium in precipitation in Chautauqua, New York, was 0.11 milligram per liter (mg/L). A random sample of 10 precipitation dates in 2018 results in the following data:
A normal probability plot suggests the data could come from a population that is normally distributed. A boxplot does not show any outliers. Does the sample evidence suggest that calcium concentrations have changed since 1990? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance.