In Problems 5–8, find the critical values χ²₁₋ᵅ⁄₂ and χ²ᵅ⁄₂ for the given level of confidence and sample size.
8. 99% confidence, n = 14
Master Goodness of Fit Test with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Problems 5–8, find the critical values χ²₁₋ᵅ⁄₂ and χ²ᵅ⁄₂ for the given level of confidence and sample size.
8. 99% confidence, n = 14
Which of the following is not a condition for a chi-square goodness-of-fit test?
For which of the following scenarios is a chi-square goodness-of-fit test most appropriate?
When conducting a chi-square goodness-of-fit test, how are the expected counts for each category calculated?
Which of the following best describes the possible values for a chi-square statistic in a goodness of fit test?
Which of the following accurately describes the chi-square test for goodness of fit?