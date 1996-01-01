Which of the following is an appropriate description of the distribution?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Which of the following best describes the possible values for a chi-square statistic in a goodness of fit test?
For which of the following scenarios is a chi-square goodness-of-fit test most appropriate?
A scientist conducts a chi-square goodness of fit test with categories and obtains observed frequencies of , , , and . The expected frequency for each category is . Which of the following values is closest to the chi-square value the scientist calculated?
When conducting a chi-square goodness-of-fit test, how are the expected counts for each category calculated?
Which of the following accurately describes the chi-square test for goodness of fit?
In a chi-square goodness of fit test, what does the null hypothesis () specify about the population proportions or frequencies?
Which of the following is not a goodness-of-fit measure used in the context of the goodness-of-fit test?
