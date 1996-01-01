In probability theory, what is the main difference between an and an ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a characteristic of the test?
A
It is appropriate for small sample sizes.
B
It is only used for categorical data.
C
It assumes the data are normally distributed.
D
It is used when the population standard deviation is unknown.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the t-test. The t-test is a statistical test used to compare the means of two groups, especially when the sample size is small and the population standard deviation is unknown.
Step 2: Review the assumptions of the t-test. These include: (a) the data should be approximately normally distributed, and (b) the samples are independent.
Step 3: Recognize that the t-test is used for continuous numerical data, not categorical data. Categorical data typically require different tests, such as the chi-square test.
Step 4: Analyze each statement given: (a) 'It is appropriate for small sample sizes' is true; (b) 'It assumes the data are normally distributed' is true; (c) 'It is used when the population standard deviation is unknown' is true; (d) 'It is only used for categorical data' is false because the t-test is not designed for categorical data.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'It is only used for categorical data' is not a characteristic of the t-test, making it the correct answer to the question.
Multiple Choice
1
Multiple Choice
In a study, the mean height of all students in a university is calculated using the heights of every student. Is this mean value a or a ?
2
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a and a in statistics?
2
Multiple Choice
Which characteristic must be known about a data set before the empirical rule can be applied?
3
Multiple Choice
In which type of statistical study is the population influenced by researchers?
3
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
