Given that has a Poisson distribution with parameter , which of the following is the correct expression for the probability that equals ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
In a study, the mean height of all students in a university is calculated using the heights of every student. Is this mean value a or a ?
A
B
It depends on the sample size
C
D
Neither parameter nor statistic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A parameter is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of an entire population, while a statistic describes a characteristic of a sample drawn from the population.
Identify the data source: In this problem, the mean height is calculated using the heights of every student in the university, meaning the entire population is measured.
Determine if the value is a parameter or statistic: Since the mean is calculated from the entire population, it represents a parameter, not a statistic.
Clarify the role of sample size: The sample size is irrelevant here because no sample is taken; the entire population is used.
Conclude that the mean height calculated from all students is a parameter because it describes the whole population.
