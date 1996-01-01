Suppose a bar graph displays the number of students in different majors at a university. Which of the following inferences could be correctly drawn from this graph?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
In a right-skewed distribution, which of the following is typically true about the relationship between the and the ?
A
The and cannot be compared in a right-skewed distribution.
B
The is greater than the .
C
The is less than the .
D
The is equal to the .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of skewness: In a right-skewed distribution, the tail on the right side (higher values) is longer or fatter than the left side.
Recall how mean and median behave in skewed distributions: The mean is sensitive to extreme values (outliers), while the median is more robust and represents the middle value.
In a right-skewed distribution, the extreme high values pull the mean to the right, making it larger than the median.
Therefore, the typical relationship in a right-skewed distribution is that the mean is greater than the median.
This contrasts with a left-skewed distribution where the mean is usually less than the median, and a symmetric distribution where the mean equals the median.
