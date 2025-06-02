Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
4:14 minutes
Problem 2.5.18b
Textbook Question
Drawing a Box-and-Whisker Plot In Exercises 15–18,
(b) draw a box-and-whisker plot that represents the data set.
2 7 1 3 1 2 8 9 9 2 5 4 7 3 7 5 4
2 3 5 9 5 6 3 9 3 4 9 8 8 2 3 9 5
Verified step by step guidance
1
Organize the data set in ascending order. This will help in identifying the minimum, maximum, median, and quartiles. The ordered data set is: 1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, 6, 7, 7, 7, 8, 8, 8, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9.
Identify the five-number summary: minimum, first quartile (Q1), median (Q2), third quartile (Q3), and maximum. The minimum is the smallest value, the maximum is the largest value, the median is the middle value, and Q1 and Q3 are the medians of the lower and upper halves of the data, respectively.
Calculate the interquartile range (IQR) to check for potential outliers. The formula for IQR is: . Any data point below or above is considered an outlier.
Draw a number line that includes the range of the data. Mark the five-number summary (minimum, Q1, median, Q3, and maximum) on the number line. Use a box to represent the interquartile range (from Q1 to Q3) and draw a vertical line inside the box at the median. Extend whiskers from the box to the minimum and maximum values that are not outliers.
If there are any outliers, plot them as individual points beyond the whiskers. Label the box-and-whisker plot appropriately to ensure clarity and accuracy.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Box-and-Whisker Plot
A box-and-whisker plot is a graphical representation of a data set that displays its minimum, first quartile (Q1), median, third quartile (Q3), and maximum values. The 'box' shows the interquartile range (IQR), which contains the middle 50% of the data, while the 'whiskers' extend to the smallest and largest values within 1.5 times the IQR from the quartiles. This plot is useful for visualizing the distribution, central tendency, and variability of the data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:38
Residuals and Residual Plots
Quartiles
Quartiles are values that divide a data set into four equal parts, providing insights into the distribution of the data. The first quartile (Q1) is the median of the lower half of the data, the second quartile (Q2) is the overall median, and the third quartile (Q3) is the median of the upper half. Understanding quartiles is essential for constructing a box-and-whisker plot, as they determine the boundaries of the box and the placement of the median.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:51
Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator
Interquartile Range (IQR)
The interquartile range (IQR) is a measure of statistical dispersion that represents the range between the first quartile (Q1) and the third quartile (Q3). It is calculated as IQR = Q3 - Q1 and indicates the spread of the middle 50% of the data. The IQR is particularly useful for identifying outliers and understanding the variability within a data set, making it a critical component in the construction of box-and-whisker plots.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator Example 1
Related Videos
Related Practice