Multiple Choice
Which of the following best explains why the is less desirable than the as a measure of dispersion?
1
views
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Which of the following best explains why the is less desirable than the as a measure of dispersion?
If a set of data has a standard deviation of , which of the following must be true about the data values?
Why is the used more frequently than the when describing the spread of a data set?
If the standard deviation for a set of data is , what does this indicate about the data values?