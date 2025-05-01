In the context of a scatterplot and correlation, what does it mean when the slope of a line (or the slope between two points) is undefined?
A
There is no linear relationship, so the correlation is .
B
The line is vertical, so the change in is and the slope would require dividing by .
C
The line is horizontal, so the change in is and the slope is .
D
The points show a perfect positive linear relationship, so the correlation is .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the slope of a line between two points is calculated as the ratio of the change in y-values (rise) to the change in x-values (run), expressed as \(\text{slope} = \frac{\Delta y}{\Delta x}\).
Understand that an undefined slope occurs when the denominator in this ratio, \(\Delta x\), is zero, meaning there is no horizontal change between the two points.
Recognize that when \(\Delta x = 0\), the line connecting the points is vertical, because the x-values are the same but the y-values differ.
Note that a vertical line does not represent a function in terms of y as a function of x, and the slope cannot be assigned a numerical value since division by zero is undefined.
Conclude that an undefined slope indicates a vertical line, which means the correlation coefficient \(r\) is not defined in the usual sense for linear relationships, and it does not imply zero correlation.
