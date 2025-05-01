A scatterplot shows points that lie close to a straight line sloping downward from left to right. Which statement best describes the linear correlation between the two variables?
A
There is a strong positive linear correlation (the correlation coefficient is close to ).
B
There is a strong negative linear correlation (the correlation coefficient is close to ).
C
There is little to no linear correlation (the correlation coefficient is close to ).
D
The correlation coefficient must be exactly because a scatterplot cannot show linear correlation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the correlation coefficient \(r\) measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Recall that \(r\) ranges from \(-1\) to \$1\(, where values close to \)1\( indicate a strong positive linear correlation, values close to \)-1\( indicate a strong negative linear correlation, and values near \)0$ indicate little to no linear correlation.
Observe that the scatterplot points lie close to a straight line that slopes downward from left to right, which suggests that as one variable increases, the other decreases.
Recognize that a downward slope corresponds to a negative relationship, so the correlation coefficient \(r\) should be close to \(-1\) to indicate a strong negative linear correlation.
Conclude that the best description of the linear correlation is that there is a strong negative linear correlation, meaning \(r\) is close to \(-1\).
