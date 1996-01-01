Which of the following is the best description of a positive association between two variables?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the correlation coefficient is true?
A
The correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
B
The correlation coefficient can only take values between and .
C
A positive correlation coefficient indicates a strong causal relationship between the variables.
D
A correlation coefficient of always means there is no relationship of any kind between the variables.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the correlation coefficient, often denoted as \(r\), quantifies the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Recall the range of the correlation coefficient: it can take any value between \(-1\) and \$1\(, inclusive, where \)-1\( indicates a perfect negative linear relationship, \)0\( indicates no linear relationship, and \)1$ indicates a perfect positive linear relationship.
Recognize that a positive correlation coefficient means the variables tend to increase together, but it does not imply causation; correlation does not imply causation.
Note that a correlation coefficient of \$0$ means there is no linear relationship between the variables, but there could still be a non-linear relationship present.
Based on these points, identify the true statement as the one that says the correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
